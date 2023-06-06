IAEA Aware of Reports of Damage to Kakhovka Dam, Says No Immediate Safety Threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday that it is aware of reports of damage to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in the Kherson region, adding that there is no immediate nuclear safety risk at the plant.

Earlier in the day, Nova Kakhovka city mayor Vladimir Leontyev told Sputnik that the upper part of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was destroyed by shelling, noting that the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed.

"The IAEA is aware of reports of damage at #Ukraine's Kakhovka dam; IAEA experts at #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are closely monitoring the situation; no immediate nuclear safety risk at plant," the watchdog tweeted.