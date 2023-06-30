IAEA Aware of Who Is Responsible for ZNPP Shelling - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is well aware of who is responsible for shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"These experts, as well as IAEA Director General Grossi, who visited the Zaporizhzhia NPP, know perfectly well who is shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Lavrov told a briefing, adding that Russia keeps asking the IAEA to reveal which side is responsible for this situation.

Lavrov also denied statements made in Kiev that Russia plans to blow up the ZNPP.