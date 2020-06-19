UrduPoint.com
IAEA Board Accepts EU Troika Resolution On Access To Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Source

Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

IAEA Board Accepts EU Troika Resolution on Access to Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Source

The board of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted the European troika's resolution on inspector access to two Iranian nuclear facilities, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The board of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted the European troika's resolution on inspector access to two Iranian nuclear facilities, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

The vote took place on Friday, with 35 board members taking part in it.

However, according to the source, the resolution caused the division inside the board, as Russia and China voted against it.

