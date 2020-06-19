- Home
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:39 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The board of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted the European troika's resolution on inspector access to two Iranian nuclear facilities, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.
The vote took place on Friday, with 35 board members taking part in it.
However, according to the source, the resolution caused the division inside the board, as Russia and China voted against it.