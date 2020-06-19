(@FahadShabbir)

The International Energy Agency (IAEA) said that its Board of Governors adopted on Friday the resolution by the EU big three (France, Germany and the United Kingdom) saying that Iran should allow IAEA inspector access to its nuclear facilities, by a 25-2 vote with seven abstentions

"The IAEA Board of Governors today adopted a resolution calling on the Islamic Republic of Iran to fully cooperate with the IAEA in implementing its NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons] Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol and satisfy the IAEA's requests without further delay ... The resolution, submitted by France, Germany and the United Kingdom, was adopted by a vote of 25 to 2 with 7 abstentions," the IAEA said in a statement.