IAEA Board of Governors Appoints Grossi as Director General for 2nd Term - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has appointed Rafael Grossi as director general of the agency for a second term until December 2, 2027, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

