IAEA Board Passes Resolution That Calls on Russia to Abandon ZNPP - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board on Thursday passed a resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its forces from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Reuters reported, citing diplomats.

According to Reuters, the text calls on Russia to "cease all actions against, and at, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and any other nuclear facility in Ukraine."