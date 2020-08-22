IAEA Boss to Go to Iran on Monday for Talks on Nuclear 'Safeguards'

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the world's atomic watchdog IAEA, said Saturday he would travel to Iran early next week for talks about Tehran's compliance with the nuclear deal.

"I will travel to Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to address outstanding questions related to safeguards in Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue. It is necessary," he tweeted.

The Iranian mission to Vienna said Grossi would come at the country's invitation.

The Islamic Republic's ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, said he hoped that the visit would boost bilateral cooperation.

The IAEA's board of Governors are due to meet in September to discuss Iran's compliance with the 2015 pact that saw it scale down nuclear research in exchange of sanctions easing. The United States, which quit the deal in 2018, has been pressuring the IAEA to keep the arms embargo on Iran past its October expiry date.