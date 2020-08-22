UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAEA Boss To Go To Iran On Monday For Talks On Nuclear 'Safeguards'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:00 PM

IAEA Boss to Go to Iran on Monday for Talks on Nuclear 'Safeguards'

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Rafael Mariano Grossi, the head of the world's atomic watchdog IAEA, said Saturday he would travel to Iran early next week for talks about Tehran's compliance with the nuclear deal.

"I will travel to Tehran on Monday for meetings with Iranian authorities to address outstanding questions related to safeguards in Iran. I hope to establish a fruitful and cooperative channel of direct dialogue. It is necessary," he tweeted.

The Iranian mission to Vienna said Grossi would come at the country's invitation.

The Islamic Republic's ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, said he hoped that the visit would boost bilateral cooperation.

The IAEA's board of Governors are due to meet in September to discuss Iran's compliance with the 2015 pact that saw it scale down nuclear research in exchange of sanctions easing. The United States, which quit the deal in 2018, has been pressuring the IAEA to keep the arms embargo on Iran past its October expiry date.

Related Topics

World Exchange Iran Nuclear Visit Vienna Tehran United States September October 2015 2018

Recent Stories

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

5 minutes ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

19 minutes ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

34 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

1 hour ago

Mir edges improved Quartararo in Styrian MotoGP pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.