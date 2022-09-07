IAEA Can Not Say Out Loud Ukraine Responsible for ZNPP Shelling - Ulyanov

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts can not say out loud that Ukrainian forces are responsible for shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts can not say out loud that Ukrainian forces are responsible for shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

"The main flaw of the document is that the agency is completely moving away from naming those responsible for the threats to nuclear safety at this plant. Although, of course, the IAEA employees, after visiting visiting this station, now they have two people left there, they should know very well that the Ukrainians are firing, but apparently the agency cannot afford to say this out loud," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.