IAEA Carries Out Inspections At Two Ukrainian NPPs - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have conducted unannounced inspections at Ukraine's Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to verify there are no undeclared nuclear materials at the facilities, the State Nuclear Inspectorate of Ukraine said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have conducted unannounced inspections at Ukraine's Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to verify there are no undeclared nuclear materials at the facilities, the State Nuclear Inspectorate of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, on April 18, the International Atomic Energy Agency carried out unannounced inspections at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant and the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant in accordance with an agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA for the application of safeguards in connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the statement said.

The IAEA's experts were assisted by inspectors from Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, the statement also said, adding that the aim of the check-up was to verify there are no undeclared fissile materials there.

According to the Ukrainian side, the IAEA voiced no criticism after visiting the NPPs.

In November 2022, the IAEA carried out inspections at three nuclear facilities upon Kiev's request and did not identify any undeclared activity there. Following the inspections, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency was ready to continue conducting inspections in Ukraine to make sure there were no undeclared activities.

