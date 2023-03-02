IAEA Checks If Nuclear Fuel Used Militarily in Ukraine - Grossi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is checking the possibility of a military use of nuclear materials in Ukraine, investigating every doubtful case, including allegations concerning a "dirty bomb," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in Baku on Thursday.

At each stage of its work on nuclear security, the IAEA investigates all dubious cases and statements and provides explanations, Grossi said in his interview for Azerbaijani media outlet APA, adding that, following recent charges against Ukraine of manufacturing dirty bombs, the IAEA inspectors immediately headed there.

The IAEA works in Ukraine and makes sure that nuclear fuel is not used for military purposes, he said.

In October, the Russian Defense Ministry said that two Ukrainian organizations were manufacturing a dirty nuclear bomb, adding that production was at the final stage.

The Ukrainian side denied the allegations, stating that they are both absurd and dangerous.