IAEA Chief Arrives In Kaliningrad For Talks With High-Ranking Russian Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 09:56 PM

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Kaliningrad on Thursday for talks with senior Russian officials on Friday, the agency said in a statement

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Kaliningrad on Thursday for talks with senior Russian officials on Friday, the agency said in a statement.

"IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi just arrived in Kaliningrad, #Russia, for talks with senior Russian officials tomorrow morning," the IAEA said on Twitter.

From Tuesday, Grossi has been on a visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with Ukrainian officials and visited the South Ukraine NPP.

