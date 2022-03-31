IAEA Chief Arrives in Kaliningrad for Talks With High-Ranking Russian Officials

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Kaliningrad on Thursday for talks with senior Russian officials on Friday, the agency said in a statement

From Tuesday, Grossi has been on a visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with Ukrainian officials and visited the South Ukraine NPP.