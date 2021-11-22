UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Arrives In Tehran To Hold Talks With Iranian Officials - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:22 PM

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran, where he intends to hold talks with a number of Iranian officials, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran, where he intends to hold talks with a number of Iranian officials, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Grossi was greeted in the Imam Khomeini Airport by Iranian Deputy Minister and an official from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the publication said.

