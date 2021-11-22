IAEA Chief Arrives In Tehran To Hold Talks With Iranian Officials - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:22 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran, where he intends to hold talks with a number of Iranian officials, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.
Grossi was greeted in the Imam Khomeini Airport by Iranian Deputy Minister and an official from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the publication said.