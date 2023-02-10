UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Calls Meetings In Moscow Important For Creating Security Zone Around ZNPP

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 10:21 PM

IAEA Chief Calls Meetings in Moscow Important for Creating Security Zone Around ZNPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called the meetings he had held in Moscow important for the work on creating a security zone around the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant (ZNPP)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called the meetings he had held in Moscow important for the work on creating a security zone around the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"Both in Kyiv and Moscow, we are continuing our determined diplomatic work aimed at establishing the zone as soon as possible.

This week's meetings in Moscow were important in this regard, enabling us to discuss the plan in detail with senior representatives of the Russian government. I remain hopeful that the zone will be established, although progress should have been faster," Grossi said, as quoted by the agency.

"For the sake of nuclear safety and security in Ukraine and beyond, I will continue my efforts until the zone has become a reality," he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Progress Government

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Russia Presence in Latin America Tak ..

Pentagon Says Russia Presence in Latin America Taken Serious ,But Not as Growing ..

7 minutes ago
 US Keen to Engage Russia on Return to New START Co ..

US Keen to Engage Russia on Return to New START Commission, Nuke Inspections - J ..

7 minutes ago
 Brazil, Switzerland Call for UNSC Meeting on Syria ..

Brazil, Switzerland Call for UNSC Meeting on Syria Following Earthquakes - Envoy ..

7 minutes ago
 Six-year-old rescued in Syria four days after quak ..

Six-year-old rescued in Syria four days after quake

8 minutes ago
 Slovakia Gives WHO $107,000 for Earthquake Victims ..

Slovakia Gives WHO $107,000 for Earthquake Victims in Turkey, Syria - Foreign Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Switzerland Not Canceling Russian Culture Despite ..

Switzerland Not Canceling Russian Culture Despite Frozen Cooperation - Russian A ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.