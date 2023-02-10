IAEA Chief Calls Meetings in Moscow Important for Creating Security Zone Around ZNPP

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called the meetings he had held in Moscow important for the work on creating a security zone around the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant (ZNPP)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called the meetings he had held in Moscow important for the work on creating a security zone around the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"Both in Kyiv and Moscow, we are continuing our determined diplomatic work aimed at establishing the zone as soon as possible.

This week's meetings in Moscow were important in this regard, enabling us to discuss the plan in detail with senior representatives of the Russian government. I remain hopeful that the zone will be established, although progress should have been faster," Grossi said, as quoted by the agency.

"For the sake of nuclear safety and security in Ukraine and beyond, I will continue my efforts until the zone has become a reality," he added.