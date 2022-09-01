IAEA Chief Confident Mission Will Reach ZNPP on Thursday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi expressed confidence that the watchdog's mission will reach the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing an IAEA spokesperson.

The mission's arrival at the nuclear plant is delayed by three hours, the news agency added.