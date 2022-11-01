UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Discusses Ukraine, Non-Proliferation With Finnish Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 10:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he had discussed the situation in Ukraine and issues pertaining to nuclear non-proliferation with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin has stated on several occasions in recent days that Finland is not setting any preconditions or "closing any doors" to becoming a NATO member, when asked if the country would agree to host nuclear weapons on its territory.

"Good opportunity to discuss the situation in Ukraine & non-proliferation issues with (Finland's) Foreign Minister Haavisto. Thank you, Finland, for your strong support to our work in (Ukraine) and our #CancerCare4All and gender initiatives," Grossi tweeted after meeting with Haavisto at an IAEA event in Austria.

From October 31 through November 4 the IAEA is hosting the quadrennial Symposium on International Safeguards in the Austrian capital, Vienna. The Finnish delegation is scheduled to demonstrate the Distributed Ledger Technology application SLAFKA on Thursday.

On October 31, Grossi announced that IAEA safeguards inspectors had begun verification activities at two locations in Ukraine. The announcement was made after Russia raised alarm about Ukraine assembling and preparing to detonate a so-called dirty bomb, a low-yield nuclear explosive containing radioactive material.

