IAEA Chief Expects Mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP to Take Place in Few Days

An IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could take place within the next few days if negotiations are successful, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) An IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could take place within the next few days if negotiations are successful, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said Tuesday.

"I'm continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties so that this vital IAEA mission can take place without further delay.

The IAEA's presence will help stabilise the nuclear safety and security situation at the site and reduce the risk of a severe nuclear accident in Europe. The mission is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed," Grossi said in a statement posted on the IAEA website.