IAEA Chief Expects to Present Report on ZNPP Early Next Week

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expects to be able to present a report to the agency's board of governors on the Zaporizhzhia NPP early next week.

"We are getting the information all the time.

Well, we have been getting it from the very beginning, and now we are trying to have an in-depth assessment of how things stand at the moment. I expect to produce a report early next week, as soon as we have full picture of the situation by the end of the weekend," Grossi told reporters upon his arrival in Vienna.