IAEA Chief Grossi Intends To Visit Moscow In Coming Days - Italian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 01:30 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is planning to pay a visit to Moscow in the coming days, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday following Grossi's phone talk with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Tajani and Grossi discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the ministry said, adding that IAEA chief provided "an update on the prospect of a free zone around the station, subject to special international protection."

"Tajani confirmed that the Italian government firmly supports this proposal, also in view of the mission that Grossi is going to undertake in the coming days to Moscow," the ministry said.

