IAEA Chief Grossi Leads Discussions On Safety Zone Around Zaporizhzhia Plant - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 11:16 PM

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi is leading the discussions on possibly establishing a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

"Those discussions continue. They have also been very much led by Mr Grossi," Dujarric told a briefing.

However, Dujarric also said that matters are going the wrong way as more fighting has been seen around the nuclear power plant and the United Nations we echos Grossi's concerns about the safety of the facility.

On Tuesday, Grossi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which time the Russian president said he is open to dialogue and also appreciates Grossi's direct communication with Moscow and Kiev.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not spoken with Grossi directly since the latter visited Moscow, however, the United Nations Disarmament Department is constantly in touch with Grossi's team.

As a result of the continuous attacks and shelling by Ukraine on the ZNPP, Guterres has suggested that a safety zone around the plant be created.

