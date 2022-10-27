UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Grossi Says He's In 'Permanent Dialogue' With Moscow Over Situation In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 12:27 AM

IAEA Chief Grossi Says He's in 'Permanent Dialogue' With Moscow Over Situation in Ukraine

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik on Wednesday that he is in permanent dialogue with Moscow over the situation regarding alleged activities around nuclear facilities in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik on Wednesday that he is in permanent dialogue with Moscow over the situation regarding alleged activities around nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

Grossi said IAEA experts will visit two sites in Ukraine after statements from Russia about the creation of a dirty bomb and an invitation from Kiev.

"I'm having a permanent dialogue. You come from Russia.

You know, I was with your president a few days ago in St. Petersburg, and I have also regular dissertations with foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, and the president of a state company, Rosatom Alexei Ligature, we are in permanent contact, and I am contact as well with Ukraine. So this is what is expected from an international organization, impartial, to be talking to every side in order to perform our mission," Grossi said when asked about contacting Russia after the visit to Ukraine.

