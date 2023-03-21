MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said he met with head of Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate Oleh Korikov.

"A pleasure to meet again Oleh Korikov, Chair of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

"The agency is providing indispensable support to Ukraine's #NPPs in nuclear safety and security and we will strengthen this support," he said.