IAEA Chief Grossi Says Met With Ukrainian Prime Minister to Discuss Security Missions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said he had met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss security missions.

"Excellent meeting w/ #Ukraine PM @Denys_Shmyhal ahead of the conference Solidaires du peuple ukranien," Grossi said on Twitter.

"We agreed to deploy IAEA safety & security missions in all of Ukraine's nuclear power plants. Work on the establishment of the #Zaporizhzhya NPP protection zone continues," he said.