IAEA Chief In Iran As Concern Grows Over Nuclear Activity

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 08:38 PM

IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran Monday, where he is expected to speak at a conference and meet officials for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran Monday, where he is expected to speak at a conference and meet officials for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme.

The visit comes at a time of heightened regional tensions and with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criticising Iran for lack of cooperation on inspections and other outstanding issues.

news agencies reported Grossi's arrival "at the head of a delegation to participate in the nuclear conference and negotiate with top nuclear and political officials of the country".

He met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and is scheduled to meet Atomic Energy Organization of Iran chief Mohammad Eslami.

Grossi later said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that at his meeting with the foreign minister he proposed "concrete practical measures" with the "aim of restoring process of confidence building and increasing transparency".

Grossi is also expected to deliver a speech at Iran's first International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology, which began on Monday.

