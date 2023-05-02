UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Meets With Greek Foreign Minister To Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP Safety

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he had met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Vienna to discuss nuclear safety and security as well as Greece's support in protection of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP)

"Excellent to meet Minister of Foreign Affairs @NikosDendias again for a timely exchange on #nuclear safety and security. Thank you #Greece for your support for our efforts to protect the #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant," Grossi tweeted.

Dendias is paying a visit to Vienna to meet with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, and discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and coordination within the European Union, the migration issue, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and developments in the Western Balkans.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi first visited the plant from August 31-September 5 last year. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP.

On October 5, 2022, the ZNPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions by order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On December 8, Moscow sent proposals to the IAEA with specific parameters for creating a security zone around ZNPP.

