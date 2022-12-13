IAEA Chief Notes Progress in ZNPP Safety Zone Setup After Meeting Ukrainian Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi noted a progress made at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the issue of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the agency said in a statement.

"During a two-hour meeting in Paris that ended early on Tuesday morning, Director General Grossi said he and Prime Minister Shmyhal also made progress in ongoing discussions about setting up a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where the IAEA deployed a permanent expert mission more than three months ago. Ukraine's Energy Minister, Herman Haluschenko, also participated in the meeting," the statement says.