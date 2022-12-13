UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Notes Progress In ZNPP Safety Zone Setup After Meeting Ukrainian Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 10:37 PM

IAEA Chief Notes Progress in ZNPP Safety Zone Setup After Meeting Ukrainian Prime Minister

IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi noted a progress made at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the issue of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the agency said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi noted a progress made at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the issue of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the agency said in a statement.

"During a two-hour meeting in Paris that ended early on Tuesday morning, Director General Grossi said he and Prime Minister Shmyhal also made progress in ongoing discussions about setting up a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), where the IAEA deployed a permanent expert mission more than three months ago. Ukraine's Energy Minister, Herman Haluschenko, also participated in the meeting," the statement says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Nuclear Paris Progress Zaporizhzhya

Recent Stories

US Achieves Major Scientific Breakthrough in Fusio ..

US Achieves Major Scientific Breakthrough in Fusion Technology - Energy Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Hungarian Foreign Minister Says EU Decided Not to ..

Hungarian Foreign Minister Says EU Decided Not to Cap Off-Exchange Gas Purchases

2 minutes ago
 US Finalizing Plans to Provide Ukraine With Patrio ..

US Finalizing Plans to Provide Ukraine With Patriot Missile Defense System - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Two brothers killed in road accident

Two brothers killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Christian community in AJK begins Christmas prepar ..

Christian community in AJK begins Christmas preparations

3 minutes ago
 Russia Not Ruling Out Changes to Gas Contracts Due ..

Russia Not Ruling Out Changes to Gas Contracts Due to Price Cap - Hungary's Szij ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.