UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Puts Forth 5 Principles To Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 12:30 AM

IAEA Chief Puts Forth 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday proposed five principles to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, including a ban on shelling toward and from the site.

"I have identified the following concrete principles to help ensure nuclear safety and security at ZNPP in order to prevent a nuclear accident and ensure the integrity of the plant," Grossi told a UN Security Council. "There should be no attack of any kind from or against the plant, in particular targeting the reactors, spent fuel storage, other critical infrastructure, or personnel; ZNPP should not be used as storage or a base for heavy weapons (i.e. multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems and munitions, and tanks) or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant.

"

Off-site power to the plant should not be put at risk either, and every effort should be made to ensure that off-site power remains available and secure at all times, he added.

"All structures, systems and components essential to the safe and secure operation of ZNPP should be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage," Grossi stated. "No action should be taken that undermines these principles."

The IAEA chief also reiterated the seven pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security that he laid out a year ago, including effective on-site and off-site radiation monitoring systems, as well as emergency preparedness and response measures at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Related Topics

Accident Attack United Nations Nuclear SITE All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

38 seconds ago
 Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

37 minutes ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

37 minutes ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

37 minutes ago
 C.Africa president calls referendum on new constit ..

C.Africa president calls referendum on new constitution

37 minutes ago
 Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.