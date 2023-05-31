IAEA Chief Puts Forth 5 Principles to Protect Zaporizhzhia NPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday proposed five principles to protect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, including a ban on shelling toward and from the site.

"I have identified the following concrete principles to help ensure nuclear safety and security at ZNPP in order to prevent a nuclear accident and ensure the integrity of the plant," Grossi told a UN Security Council. "There should be no attack of any kind from or against the plant, in particular targeting the reactors, spent fuel storage, other critical infrastructure, or personnel; ZNPP should not be used as storage or a base for heavy weapons (i.e. multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems and munitions, and tanks) or military personnel that could be used for an attack from the plant.

Off-site power to the plant should not be put at risk either, and every effort should be made to ensure that off-site power remains available and secure at all times, he added.

"All structures, systems and components essential to the safe and secure operation of ZNPP should be protected from attacks or acts of sabotage," Grossi stated. "No action should be taken that undermines these principles."

The IAEA chief also reiterated the seven pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security that he laid out a year ago, including effective on-site and off-site radiation monitoring systems, as well as emergency preparedness and response measures at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.