MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has declined to speculate on US President Donald Trump's alleged plans to attack Iran's nuclear sites in the last weeks of his tenure.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Trump had sought options for attacking Iran's nuclear site during last week's meeting with top advisers, but Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other senior officials urged him against it. The report added that any US attack would likely be focused on underground nuclear facilities in Natanz.

"Regarding these press reports, of course, we read everything, we are aware of everything, but I would not speculate on a speculation.

Two speculations do not make a truth so better not to speculate on that," Grossi told a press briefing after the IAEA's board of Governors meeting on Wednesday.

When asked if the IAEA reached out to projected president-elect Joe Biden, the director general said that the UN nuclear watchdog had no contacts with the team, explaining that it normally communicated with the incumbent administration.

Trump reportedly mulled attacks on Iran's nuclear site the day after the IAEA inspectors reported that Iran's uranium stockpile had grown to 12 times the amount permitted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, an accord that the incumbent president had pulled the United States out of in 2018.