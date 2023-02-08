UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Rules Out Russia Transferring Nuclear Technologies To Iran

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 07:40 AM

IAEA Chief Rules Out Russia Transferring Nuclear Technologies to Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that he does not believe that Russia allegedly receives combat drones from Iran in exchange for nuclear technologies as Moscow is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and would not violate it "so blatantly."

"It's a bit of speculation... Russia is within the NPT, and I cannot imagine that they would violate the NPT in such a blatant way," Grossi told a Chatham House meeting when asked whether Iran could allegedly supply Russia with drones in exchange for nuclear technologies.

Grossi believes this cannot and would not happen as the IAEA would be able to see everything that is happening in terms of technologies and developments in Iran, given that the agency carries out a large number of inspections, with the secretary general's participation in particular.

The interview with Gross was aired on Chatham House's YouTube channel.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Iran of supplying combat drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran reject the allegations.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Tehran YouTube From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 15th Sharjah Biennial

6 hours ago
 Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

Two UAE relief planes arrive in Syria

6 hours ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on Ma ..

Integrate Middle East 2023 launches in Dubai on May 16

7 hours ago
 German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

8 hours ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

8 hours ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.