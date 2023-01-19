IAEA Chief Says Accident at Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine Can Happen 'Any Moment'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said an accident at a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine can happen at any time.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour asked Grossi what the possibility of an accident at a Ukrainian NPP was if there was no safety zone around it.

"It can happen any moment, any time. Today you can have a quiet situation, and the next day you can have shelling, and this has happened. And when shelling comes, or when the external power supplies are interrupted, and the reactors are no longer cooled, you can have a meltdown," Grossi said.