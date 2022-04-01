IAEA Chief Says Agency Agreed Separately With Moscow, Kiev on Nuclear Security in Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has made separate arrangements with Moscow and Kiev regarding issues pertaining to nuclear security in Ukraine, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

Earlier in the day, the IAEA chief held a meeting with Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and other high-ranking Russian officials in Kaliningrad, to discuss, among other things, the situation with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Prior to that, he traveled to Ukraine for negotiations on delivering urgent technical support to the country's nuclear facilities.

"We have agreed separately with Russia and with Ukraine on what we are going to do, and this does not require to agree on the wording of a specific document," Grossi said during a press conference upon his return to Vienna.

The official reminded journalists that there was originally a plan to develop common nuclear security principles in Ukraine in a trilateral format but things did not go through.

According to Grossi, he agreed with Ukraine on a list of technical activities as well as a rapid response mechanism.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.