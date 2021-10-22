UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says Concerned About Non-Proliferation Aspects Of AUKUS Deal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said he is concerned about non-proliferation concerned the recently announced Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) deal and expects to discuss the matter with the parties in the near future.

Grossi noted he was informed of the AUKUS deal prior to the parties announcing the partnership.

"What I told them then is what I told the board of Governors a few hours later, when I said, for me, I don't have opinions on your military programs geo-strategic approaches, but I have one beacon that guides me, it's non-proliferation," he said on Thursday.

"And when we look at that, you have obligations."

Grossi noted that IAEA is not absolutely clear on the kind of technical model that is going to be done for AUKUS.

"The have announced a period of 18 months through which they are going to be exploring the the but I've told them that I am not expecting to wait for 18 months until we engage formally," he said.

More Stories From World

