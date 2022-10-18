IAEA Chief Says Deal on Zaporizhzhia NPP Safety Zone Possible by Year End

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) It is possible to reach an agreement on a safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) by the end of the year, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters.

"I believe this is possible. We had a very good dialogue with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and with President Zelenskyy," Grossi said.

"An agreement should exist on the basic principles for protecting the NPP.

This is possible. We need to continue to work," he said.

In early September, an IAEA mission led by Grossi arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The head of the Rosatom delegation and the ZNPP staff led the delegation through its territory and showed sections damaged during shelling on the part of Ukrainian troops. Two IAEA employees remained at the ZNPP on a permanent basis. After the visit, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed the ZNPP was shelled.

Grossi met with Putin on October 11.