UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says Heading To Ukraine To Meet With Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IAEA Chief Says Heading to Ukraine to Meet With Zelenskyy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday that he is heading to Ukraine to hold a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenksyy and present a support program after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"On my way to  #Ukraine to meet President @ZelenskyyUa & present a programme of assistance in the aftermath of the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam flooding. I will assess the situation at #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant & conduct a rotation of ISAMZ (IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya) with a strengthened team," Grossi tweeted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear Dam Zaporizhzhya

Recent Stories

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest ..

Monetary Policy: SBP decides to keep key interest rate unchanged at 21pc

36 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation in IPUâ€™s â€˜ ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation in IPUâ€™s â€˜Parliamentary Conference on In ..

41 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat opens up about â€˜surprising announc ..

Mehwish Hayat opens up about â€˜surprising announcementâ€™

45 minutes ago
 Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation ..

Saeed Al Tayer discusses strengthening cooperation with Consul-General of Singap ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected ..

UAE sends urgent relief supplies to those affected by Mayon Volcano in Philippin ..

56 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolon ..

Fiza Ali mourns as elder sister succumbs to prolonged illness

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.