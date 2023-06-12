IAEA Chief Says Heading to Ukraine to Meet With Zelenskyy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday that he is heading to Ukraine to hold a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenksyy and present a support program after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"On my way to #Ukraine to meet President @ZelenskyyUa & present a programme of assistance in the aftermath of the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam flooding. I will assess the situation at #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant & conduct a rotation of ISAMZ (IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya) with a strengthened team," Grossi tweeted.