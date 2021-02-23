UrduPoint.com
IAEA Chief Says Iran Need To Explain Traces Of Nuclear Material At Undeclared Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:48 PM

IAEA Chief Says Iran Need to Explain Traces of Nuclear Material at Undeclared Facilities

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Director General Mariano Grossi said on Tuesday that Iran should clarify the presence of traces of nuclear material found at undeclared facilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Director General Mariano Grossi said on Tuesday that Iran should clarify the presence of traces of nuclear material found at undeclared facilities.

"A number of points where Iran needs to reply and to give us answers - on particles of uranium and other materials which have been found on places where they shouldn't be," Grossi said. "The process is ongoing and it has not yielded positive results for now. So, this is an activity that continues and I will be reporting about that next week when the board of Governors of the IAEA meets for their spring session."

