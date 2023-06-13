IAEA Chief Says Might Visit Russia Soon to Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he may also go to Russia in the coming days or weeks to discuss the situation at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

Grossi told reporters after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the IAEA needs to negotiate the NPP issue with both Moscow and Kiev because "otherwise it will be difficult."

He added that the situation at the NPP was rather unstable.

The IAEA said over the weekend that five reactors at the power plant were in cold shutdown, while the sixth remained in hot shutdown to support processes that contribute to the safety of the site. It said there was a "significant discrepancy" between measurements of the height of the reservoir that supplies water to cool the plant's six reactors and spent fuel storage.