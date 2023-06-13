UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says Might Visit Russia Soon To Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 09:55 PM

IAEA Chief Says Might Visit Russia Soon to Discuss Zaporizhzhia NPP

Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he may also go to Russia in the coming days or weeks to discuss the situation at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, said during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday that he may also go to Russia in the coming days or weeks to discuss the situation at the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

Grossi told reporters after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the IAEA needs to negotiate the NPP issue with both Moscow and Kiev because "otherwise it will be difficult."

He added that the situation at the NPP was rather unstable.

The IAEA said over the weekend that five reactors at the power plant were in cold shutdown, while the sixth remained in hot shutdown to support processes that contribute to the safety of the site. It said there was a "significant discrepancy" between measurements of the height of the reservoir that supplies water to cool the plant's six reactors and spent fuel storage.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Nuclear Visit Kiev SITE May

Recent Stories

Sindh govt cancels exams as Cyclone Biparjoy comes ..

Sindh govt cancels exams as Cyclone Biparjoy comes near

4 minutes ago
 Chechen Fighters to Counter Incursions in Russia's ..

Chechen Fighters to Counter Incursions in Russia's Border Regions - Kadyrov

4 minutes ago
 Russia Not Involved in Disinformation Campaign Aga ..

Russia Not Involved in Disinformation Campaign Against France - Embassy

4 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond to Canada's Decision to Confisca ..

Russia to Respond to Canada's Decision to Confiscate AN-124 Aircraft - Foreign M ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Administrative Liability for Ma ..

Putin Signs Law on Administrative Liability for Mass Dissemination of Extremist ..

8 minutes ago
 25 PHP head constables promoted as ASIs

25 PHP head constables promoted as ASIs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.