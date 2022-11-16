UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says No Undeclared Activity At Nuclear Facilities In Ukraine Under Safeguards

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) There are no undeclared activities at the nuclear facilities under safeguards in Ukraine, all materials are used for peaceful purposes, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

According to the IAEA head, the agency verifies all activities at Ukraine's nuclear facilities by conducting on-site inspections in accordance with the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement of Ukraine and the Additional Protocol.

Grossi confirmed that the nuclear materials under the safeguards are used for peaceful purposes, adding that the results of the samples taken at three additional points in Ukraine are still being analyzed. 

In October, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, Chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, said that Ukraine has a scientific base for the production of a "dirty bomb" at the KIPT, and that the institute's scientists took part in the Soviet Union's nuclear program. 

