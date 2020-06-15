(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Monday that he did not expect any particular response from members of the agency's Board of Directors to Iran's reluctance to provide access to two unspecific nuclear sites.

Earlier today, Grossi told the Board of Directors that Iran has been denying access to two unidentified nuclear sites for more than four months.

"In terms of the Board, it is obviously up to the members to decide how to respond to our report. As director general, I'm not particularly seeking a particular way for them to respond.

My responsibility is when I see that something important, relevant, substantial has to be put in front of the board � to do it and to give them all the information that is behind my actions for them to understand, to evaluate and to take the necessary action or just nothing. It's up to the members," Grossi told reporters, when asked whether he was seeking tougher response from the Board this time.

The IAEA chief noted that he expected a "very active" discussion of the matter by the Board.