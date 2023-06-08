IAEA Chief Says Plan to Safeguard Zaporizhzhia NPP Has 'Sufficient' International Backing

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told Sputnik that his five-point plan to prevent a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has sufficient support from the international community, including Russia and Ukraine.

Last week, Grossi proposed five principles to ensure nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhia plant, including a ban on shelling toward and from the site and storing heavy weapons there.

"I feel I have sufficient backing of the international community, including by Russia and Ukraine, to deploy these functions or to make them operational," Grossi said.

He noted that he is "encouraged" by the reaction that his plan has received, but stressed the need to be cautious.

"Of course, we have to deal with this with extreme care. Because given the circumstances and that it is an open conflict, war, whatever you may call it... So, the important thing for me is that they have taken note of it," the IAEA chief said.

The plan, he continued, will require IAEA experts to adjust their mission at ZNPP since they will be "monitoring things that they were not monitoring before." The IAEA chief expressed hope that his visit to the plant will be "useful" for making the plan operational.