UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says Plans To Travel To Ukraine Next Week, Then Expects To Visit Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 12:03 AM

IAEA Chief Says Plans to Travel to Ukraine Next Week, Then Expects to Visit Russia

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that he would go to Ukraine next week, after which he expected to visit Russia

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that he would go to Ukraine next week, after which he expected to visit Russia.

"Next week I will be in Ukraine again, I expect to meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal, Foreign Minister (Dmytro) Kuleba. Then I hope to go to Russia," Grossi told Italian news channel Rainews24.

According to Grossi, he had a "deep and sincere conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin in October in St. Petersburg, and hopes to meet him again soon.

"I expect and hope I can do it," IAEA chief said.

During the meeting in St. Petersburg, it was agreed to continue the dialogue on the problem of nuclear power plants, he said.

"Putin said that this was technical work, and he was ready to do it," Grossi said. "We must be closer to a solution. I repeat, this is not impossible."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg October

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

7 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislatio ..

Biden Urges Congress to Pass Bipartisan Legislation to Hold Big Tech Accountable

11 minutes ago
 Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After ..

Over 40 Injured Admitted to Afghan Hospital After Kabul Blast - NGO

11 minutes ago
 Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home cre ..

Russia to send spacecraft to ISS to bring home crew of damaged capsule

11 minutes ago
 UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop d ..

UK, Japan sign major defence deal allowing troop deployments

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.