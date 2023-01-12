IAEA Chief Says Plans to Travel to Ukraine Next Week, Then Expects to Visit Russia

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that he would go to Ukraine next week, after which he expected to visit Russia

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said that he would go to Ukraine next week, after which he expected to visit Russia.

"Next week I will be in Ukraine again, I expect to meet with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, Prime Minister (Denys) Shmyhal, Foreign Minister (Dmytro) Kuleba. Then I hope to go to Russia," Grossi told Italian news channel Rainews24.

According to Grossi, he had a "deep and sincere conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin in October in St. Petersburg, and hopes to meet him again soon.

"I expect and hope I can do it," IAEA chief said.

During the meeting in St. Petersburg, it was agreed to continue the dialogue on the problem of nuclear power plants, he said.

"Putin said that this was technical work, and he was ready to do it," Grossi said. "We must be closer to a solution. I repeat, this is not impossible."