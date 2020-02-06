IAEA Chief Says Plans to Visit Russia in Late February or March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik that his visit to Russia for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov can take place as early as in the end of this month.

"We are working on a date. I'm working with ambassador [Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail] Ulyanov on a concrete date. Could be in March - late February or March," Grossi said on Wednesday. "It depends on the President's agenda, actually."