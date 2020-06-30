IAEA Chief Says Radiation Over Northern Europe Poses No Health Risk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The chief of the IAEA nuclear watchdog has denied that elevated levels of radioactive isotopes detected in northern Europe posed risk to human health or the environment.

"The levels reported to the IAEA are very low and pose no risk to human health and the environment," Rafael Mariano Grossi was cited by the agency as saying on Monday.

The watchdog is working to identify the source of radioisotopes. By Monday afternoon, 29 European countries told the IAEA that there were no events on their territories that may have caused the release and provided their own measurements.

A Dutch environmental agency said last week that isotopes could have originated from a nuclear fission incident in Russia. But Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the country's radiation monitoring system would have detected such an event.