VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi announced the successful rotation of the agency's experts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Pleased to announce the successful completion of long-delayed ISAMZ (IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to ZNPP) rotation, now our 6th @iaeaorg expert team at #ZNPP.

I thank our staff for their professionalism, courage & commitment, & efforts of all involved. ISAMZ is indispensable to reduce the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi tweeted.