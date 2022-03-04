IAEA Chief Says Safety Systems of 6 Reactors at Zaporizhzhia NPP Not Affected by Fire

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The safety systems of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) were not affected by the fire, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Friday, adding there was no radiation release.

"It is important to say that all the safety systems of the six reactors at the plant were not affected at all and that there has been no release of radioactive material ... importantly, in this regard, is the radiation monitoring systems ..

. are fully functional as well," Grossi told reporters.

Grossi added that he is in contact with both Russia and Ukraine at the diplomatic and technical levels on the incident at the nuclear power plant.

Following the incident, it is time for the IAEA to act, the head said, noting that Kiev has requested immediate assistance from the global watchdog.

"I have indicated to both ” the Russian Federation and Ukraine ” my availability and disposition to travel to Chernobyl as soon as possible (to ensure nuclear safety)," he added.