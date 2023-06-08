UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says To Focus On Consequences Of Kakhovka Dam Attack During Visit To ZNPP

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

IAEA Chief Says to Focus on Consequences of Kakhovka Dam Attack During Visit to ZNPP

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik he will focus on the consequences of the attack on the Kakhovka dam during his upcoming visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"I will be coming again to assess what the situation is, if there have been some consequences after that (dam destruction), and basically this is the reason (for the visit)," Grossi told Sputnik.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said Ukrainian armed forces attacked the dam, qualifying it as a "terrorist act" against civilian infrastructure launched as part of Ukraine's "so-called" counteroffensive. Kiev, in turn, blamed Moscow for the attack.

