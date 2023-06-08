(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik that he plans to raise with Ukrainian authorities Russia's concerns over Kiev blocking the agency's initiatives on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"Yes, I will be discussing everything with everybody. Next week, I will be in Zaporizhzhia, probably. I am going to be seeing the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy). I discussed (it) with him last night. Even he himself announced it," Grossi told Sputnik when asked whether he would discuss Moscow's concerns over Kiev's attempts to block IAEA initiatives on the ZNPP.

Grossi added that following his trip to Ukraine next week it will be "only logical" for him to visit Moscow to continue the conversation on securing the ZNPP.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said earlier on Wednesday that Kiev blocked all the initiatives proposed by Grossi regarding strengthening the safety of the ZNPP. Ukrainian authorities also rejected the proposal of the IAEA chief to create an operational and nuclear security protection zone at the station.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, uses water from the Kakhovka reservoir for cooling purposes. The Kakhovka dam suffered heavy damage in an attack on Tuesday morning, causing an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.