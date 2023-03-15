UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says 'Viable Solutions' On Table To Secure Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 07:33 PM

IAEA Chief Says 'Viable Solutions' on Table to Secure Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that "viable solutions" are on the table to secure the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that "viable solutions" are on the table to secure the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"My impression is that we have viable solutions on the table," Grossi said.

The IAEA chief also said the situation regarding the ZNPP is dynamic and a viable solution concerning the safety of the nuclear power plant is "not there yet."

Grossi pointed to the situation last week when the ZNPP experienced a power disruption and emphasized that such incidents should not happen.

"We shouldn't be in that position, it is not needed to be in that position," he said.

Grossi also said the IAEA is not pretending to be ending the conflict but is faced with a problem that needs to be resolved.

"I hope we will not have a seventh situation or worse than that - an accident to regret not having done what we knew was necessary at the time where we could still do it," he said.

The ZNPP, located on the left bank of Dnipro River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by the number of units and output.

The plant came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian troops. The shelling has raised widespread concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

The IAEA has repeatedly said that a safety zone around the ZNPP needs to be created.

Related Topics

Accident Russia Europe Nuclear Bank March

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Chinese Embassy hands over 250 bullet-proof jacket ..

Chinese Embassy hands over 250 bullet-proof jackets to ICT, Punjab, KP police

7 minutes ago
 Flash floods kill at least 10 in Turkish quake zon ..

Flash floods kill at least 10 in Turkish quake zone: media

7 minutes ago
 TCL Global Education Expo opens up world of opport ..

TCL Global Education Expo opens up world of opportunities for students

7 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns NAB amendment case ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns NAB amendment case till March 16

7 minutes ago
 Hersh Not Ruling Out US, NATO Entering Conflict Wi ..

Hersh Not Ruling Out US, NATO Entering Conflict With Russia If Kiev Begins Losin ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.