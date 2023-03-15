IAEA Chief Says 'Viable Solutions' on Table to Secure Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that "viable solutions" are on the table to secure the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that "viable solutions" are on the table to secure the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"My impression is that we have viable solutions on the table," Grossi said.

The IAEA chief also said the situation regarding the ZNPP is dynamic and a viable solution concerning the safety of the nuclear power plant is "not there yet."

Grossi pointed to the situation last week when the ZNPP experienced a power disruption and emphasized that such incidents should not happen.

"We shouldn't be in that position, it is not needed to be in that position," he said.

Grossi also said the IAEA is not pretending to be ending the conflict but is faced with a problem that needs to be resolved.

"I hope we will not have a seventh situation or worse than that - an accident to regret not having done what we knew was necessary at the time where we could still do it," he said.

The ZNPP, located on the left bank of Dnipro River, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by the number of units and output.

The plant came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian troops. The shelling has raised widespread concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

The IAEA has repeatedly said that a safety zone around the ZNPP needs to be created.