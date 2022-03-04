UrduPoint.com

IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran To Deal With Issues Concerning Iran Nuclear Power Program

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 11:14 PM

IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issues Concerning Iran Nuclear Power Program

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday that he is traveling to Iran to address issues concerning Iran's nuclear power program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday that he is traveling to Iran to address issues concerning Iran's nuclear power program.

"I'm on my way to Tehran, to deal with another issue, which is of direct interest of the (UN Security) Council, which is the hopefully solution of the outstanding aspects of the nuclear power program in the Islamic Republic of Iran," Grossi said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear Tehran

Recent Stories

UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements ..

UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements to Be Implemented Without Del ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Tells Scholz 'Collective West' Ignoring Kiev ..

Putin Tells Scholz 'Collective West' Ignoring Kiev's Breaches of Int'l Humanitar ..

3 minutes ago
 CM KPK visits LRH to inquire about health of blast ..

CM KPK visits LRH to inquire about health of blast victims

3 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony held in honour of chairman Sindh ..

Farewell ceremony held in honour of chairman Sindhi Language Authority Muhammad ..

3 minutes ago
 Physiotherapy in special child - Hira Tabeer

Physiotherapy in special child - Hira Tabeer

40 minutes ago
 Putin Urges Scholz to Press Kiev to Ensure Release ..

Putin Urges Scholz to Press Kiev to Ensure Release, Evacuation of Foreigners - K ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>