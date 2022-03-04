IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issues Concerning Iran Nuclear Power Program

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday that he is traveling to Iran to address issues concerning Iran's nuclear power program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday that he is traveling to Iran to address issues concerning Iran's nuclear power program.

"I'm on my way to Tehran, to deal with another issue, which is of direct interest of the (UN Security) Council, which is the hopefully solution of the outstanding aspects of the nuclear power program in the Islamic Republic of Iran," Grossi said during a UN Security Council meeting.