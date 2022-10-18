IAEA Chief Says Wants to Meet With Putin Again As Soon As Possible

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told reporters that he would like to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin again as soon as possible.

"I hope so.

And I hope, as soon as possible," Grossi said when asked if he plans to visit Russia and meet with the Russian president.

Grossi met with Putin on October 11. The Russian leader invited him to discuss the situation with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), noting that Moscow is open to resolving all issues.