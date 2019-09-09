UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAEA Chief Says Was Pleased By 'Substantial Discussions' With Iran's Zarif, Salehi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

IAEA Chief Says Was Pleased by 'Substantial Discussions' with Iran's Zarif, Salehi

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Acting Director-General Cornel Feruta on Monday said he had productive discussions with senior Iranian officials and was pleased by the tone and input received in the negotiations.

On Sunday, Feruta held meetings with Iran's Vice President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to address the IAEA's monitoring of Iran's commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We did have very substantial discussions with Iranian senior officials," Feruta said in a press briefing. "I was pleased with the tone and the input that we received in those conversations.

"

Feruta added that his visit to the Islamic Republic was "very timely" and demonstrated that the nature of relations between Iran and IAEA allows both sides to address a full range of issues.

On Friday, Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA. The Islamic Republic began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8.

Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal, including France, ensured Iran's interests under the agreement amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Nuclear France Visit May Sunday 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

51 minutes ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

2 hours ago

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technol ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of ‘Education ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

3 hours ago

Dubai to host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.