IAEA Chief Says Will Soon Approach Relevant Parties to Move Forward on ZNPP Security Zone

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said he will contact the relevant sides very soon on concrete steps aimed at establishing the security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"I will be very soon approaching the relevant parties with some concrete elements for their consideration in order to try to move forward in the next logical step after this important first one which will be to establish an immediate protection to the plant," Grossi told a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday. "My invitation, my urge, my appeal is to work together... on the protection of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear POwer PLant for the establishment of the nuclear safety and security protection zone. The IAEA will be contacting all sides very very soon with very concrete steps for your consideration."